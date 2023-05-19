110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

4th death, more vision loss cases linked to tainted eyedrops

This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows rod-shaped Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria. Global Pharma Healthcare, the manufacturer of eyedrops recently linked to deaths and injuries, lacked measures to assure sterility at its factory in India, according to a preliminary report released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, April 3, 2023. (The outbreak is considered particularly worrisome because the bacteria driving it is resistant to standard antibiotics.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials reported another death and several more cases of vision loss from illnesses linked to eyedrops tainted with a drug-resistant bacteria.

The bacteria has infected 81 people, including four who died and 14 who lost vision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. That’s up from three deaths and eight cases of vision loss reported in March. The CDC also said four people have undergone surgery to remove an eyeball due to the infections.

The outbreak is considered particularly worrisome because the bacteria driving it — Pseudomonas aeruginosa — is resistant to standard antibiotics.

Investigators say most of the patients had used certain brands of eyedrops, and products from EzriCare and Delsam Pharma were recalled in February. At least seven patients were diagnosed after the recall.

After the recall, U.S. health inspectors visited the plant in India that made the eyedrops and uncovered problems with how the drops were made and tested, including inadequate sterility measures.

Cases have been reported from 18 states — California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks at standstill as Republicans, White House face ‘real differences’
FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Texas militia member sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for attacking police during Capitol riot
Avondale police released body cam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in...
Police ask for help identifying shoplifting suspect shot, killed by Avondale officer
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87