Zombie Hunter’s ex-wife testifies he had notepad of women he wanted to kill

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The penalty phase is underway for the convicted killer known as the Zombie Hunter. Bryan Patrick Miller faces the possibility of the death penalty for the murders of Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas in the early 1990s. During Thursday’s hearing, Miller’s ex-wife testified he often talked about wanting to kill people who he found attractive.

Amy was married to Bryan for nine years after he murdered Brosso and Bernas. She testified about a notepad her then-husband kept with the names of people he thought were beautiful.

“Did he ever talk to you about wanting to harm people he found attractive?” asked the prosecutor. “Yes he did,” Amy said. “Uhm, and that is actually part of what is in the notebook.” “What do you mean by that?” the prosecutor asked. “The, I believe it’s the stars that he put beside some of them,” Amy replied. “What did the stars mean as you understood them?” the prosecutor asked. “That when he had seen them he had wanted to harm or kill them,” Amy said.

Prosecutors are trying to show that Miller remains a danger even though the murders occurred 30 years ago. The killings were referred to as the Phoenix Canal Murders because they took place near a canal that runs through the city. Bryan was found guilty of first-degree murder last month. It’ll be up to Judge Suzanne Cohen if Bryan lives or dies.

