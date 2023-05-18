Taco Fest, Shakespeare, Ringo Starr and much more headed to the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There’s a lot happening in the Phoenix area this week, from celebrity bands to Shakespeare plays!

Phoenix

May 19 | Arizona Science Center Presents: The Science of Guinness World Records | 600 E. Washington St.

This unveiling of a brand new exhibit at the Arizona Science Center will explain the science behind some of the world’s most unique world records, according to the Guinness World Book of Records. Click here for more information and tickets.

May 20 | Dance Yourself Clean - An Indie Electronic Dance Party | 401. W. Van Buren St.

Get ready for an almost-summer modern Indie dance party with DJs spinning your favorites like Purple Disco Machine, Grimes, Jai Wolf, Glass Animals, Tove Lo, Tame Impala, and Odesza. Tickets start at $15 and you can find them here.

May 20 | TACO Fest | North 1st Street & E East Moreland Street intersection (1130 N. 1st St)

It’s time for the annual TACO FEST! Tickets are $40 and include 6 drink tickets. You can sample all kinds of beer, tequila, and more while chowing down on tacos and other delights from 12 different taco makers across Phoenix and beyond. The event is for ages 21 and up. Don’t forget--there will be desserts too! Tickets are available here.

Gilbert

May 19-June 1 | Bye Bye Birdie | Hale Center Theatre - 50 W. Page Ave.

Classic Broadway show Bye Bye Birdie is returning to the Hale Center, telling the tale of Conrad Birdie who’s been drafted in the army. Tickets start at $45 and can be found here.

May 20 | Water Safety Day | Goldfish Swim School Gilbert - 4588 S. Higley Rd.

This free celebration from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. will be the chance for the whole family to come together to swim, learn about water safety, enjoy a scavenger hunt, try their luck at raffles, use a water slide, and so much more! There are two chances for open family swim time--2 p.m. - 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. All children must have a guardian age 18 up, and you must bring your own towels. Little ones must have a reusable swim diaper (available for purchase). Click here to make your reservation!

May 21 | Cheese Making 101 - Learn 2 cheeses in 2 hrs: Quick Cheese Curds, Italian | Peacock Wine Bar - 1525 N. Gilbert Rd.

Learn how to make two kinds of cheeses in 2 hours! It’s a beginner-level course and you’ll be able to eat your cheese either the same day or the day after the class! This session will focus on quick cheese curd snacks and Italian Basket cheese. You’ll learn tips and tricks of cheesemaking from the experts, and of course, other drinks and food are available. Tickets start at $45 and can be found here.

Scottsdale

May 20 | Broadway Curious: Musical Eater | ASU Kerr Cultural Center - 6110 N. Scottsdale Rd.

This show takes a look at the Broadway world of food and how it insects with performances on stage and beyond. This is a cabaret-style performance, so prepare for some level of interaction with the cast! Tickets start at $10 here.

May 20 | Vibe Ultra Pool Party | Talking Stick Resort - 9800 E. Talking Stick Way

To access this event, you have to book a hotel stay or cabana. With that comes celebrity DJs, dining and cocktail delights, party games, cornhole, and so much more--including the chance to win an underwater photo shoot. Click here for more details.

Mesa

May 20 | Joey Alexander | Mesa Arts Center - 1 E. Main St.

Jazz pianist Joey Alexander is stopping for just one night in Mesa, bringing with him music from his 6th album “Origin.” Click here for tickets.

May 20 | Shine on Floyd | The Venue at Farnsworth - 6159 E. University Dr.

This Pink Floyd tribute band is back in town, bringing its light show, lasers, backup singers and much more! Expect to hear all the favorites you know and love. Tickets are available here.

Chandler

May 20 | Chandler Youth Theatre Presents: STARKID’s Twisted! | improvMANIA Comedy Club - 250 S. Arizona Ave.

Get ready to hear the story of Aladdin in a way you’ve NEVER heard it before! Deep in the Magic Kingdom, the Royal Vizier will set out on a quest to protect the kingdom against a host of those who would seek to do him ill. Tickets start at $17 and can be found here!

