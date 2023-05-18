110 ° Day Contest
Suns gain permission to interview 3 NBA assistants in coaching search

Rumors have been swirling about who could take the reigns as the new Suns' new head coach.
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After parting ways with head coach Monty Williams on Monday, the Suns have begun their coaching search. The team received permission to interview NBA assistant coaches Charles Lee, Darko Rajakovic and Jordi Fernandez, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Suns are also linked to Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, former Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, ex-Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and the Suns’ top assistant, Kevin Young.

Rajakovic is familiar with the Suns, serving under Williams during the 2019-2020 season, Williams’ first season at the helm. Rajakovic is the current assistant coach of the Memphis Grizzlies. Before his time with the Grizzlies, Rajakovic was an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2014-2020.

Lee is the current assistant head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, formerly under Budenholzer. Lee had been a part of Budenholzer’s staff since the latter coached the Toronto Raptors from 2014-18, following Budenholzer joining the Bucks and coaching the team to a 2021 NBA Finals win over the Suns.

Fernandez is the associate head coach under Mike Brown with the Sacramento Kings. Before working with the Kings this past season, he helped coach the Denver Nuggets from 2016-2022. In his time with the Nuggets, then-point guard Monte Morris spoke highly of him, calling him “an all-about business guy.”

