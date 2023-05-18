Phoenix teens co-found summer camp for kids struggling with math

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — These high school sophomores are on a mission to share their love for learning, especially math, with kids who might not enjoy the subject as much or struggle with numbers. And that is Something Good!

Karina Zaveri and Kaitlyn Markham stopped by Good Morning Arizona on Thursday to talk about something special they co-founded called MathMagicians Camp. The idea behind the camp is to create a safe learning environment for kids ages 5 to 10 with ADHD and dyslexia, to make the subject of math more enjoyable. It’s considered such a great idea that these two teens received a $5,000 grant help them start the camp!

Watch the video for more! To learn more about the camp, email mathmagicianscamp@gmail.com.

