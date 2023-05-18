110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix teens co-found summer camp for kids struggling with math

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Karina Zaveri and Kaitlyn Markham co-founded the MathMagicians Camp that happens in June in Scottsdale. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:07 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) These high school sophomores are on a mission to share their love for learning, especially math, with kids who might not enjoy the subject as much or struggle with numbers. And that is Something Good!

Karina Zaveri and Kaitlyn Markham stopped by Good Morning Arizona on Thursday to talk about something special they co-founded called MathMagicians Camp. The idea behind the camp is to create a safe learning environment for kids ages 5 to 10 with ADHD and dyslexia, to make the subject of math more enjoyable. It’s considered such a great idea that these two teens received a $5,000 grant help them start the camp!

Watch the video for more! To learn more about the camp, email mathmagicianscamp@gmail.com.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

Phoenix teens create summer camp for kids struggling with math
Peat's Purpose is looking to educate and mentor through sports and educational programming in...
Peat’s Purpose celebrity basketball game this Saturday
You can expect these tips and more all summer long!
Here’s how to keep your children safe around pool toys and inflatables this summer
Peat's purpose celebrity basketball game in Tempe