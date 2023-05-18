110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

One person hospitalized after crash involving motorcyclist in Surprise

The crash happened near 115th Avenue and Bell Road.
The crash happened near 115th Avenue and Bell Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after a serious crash in Surprise on Thursday afternoon. Investigators say a motorcyclist and SUV collided near 115th Avenue and Bell Road. The motorcycle rider’s injuries are unknown. It appears the driver wasn’t hurt.

Police are still working to find out what led up to the crash. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

Kim started the garden with just a few raised beds.
Maryland Elementary volunteer in Phoenix wins Pay It Forward Award
Amy Miller, whose face isn't being shown, testified about Bryan's secret notepad.
Zombie Hunter’s ex-wife testifies he had notepad of women he wanted to kill
Zombie Hunter had notepad of women he wanted to kill, ex-wife says
Massive flames could be seen throughout Tonopah early Wednesday morning.
Detectives say fire at Tonopah restaurant is ‘suspicious,’ ATF assisting investigation