Video: DPS trooper crashes into a ‘confused’ wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety released dashcam video of the crash last Thursday involving an elderly woman, who they say was “confused.”

The video starts with a time stamp at around 1:57 a.m. The 81-year-old woman in a white Honda Civic is driving south in the HOV northbound lane of state Route 51 near Shea Boulevard. Two DPS troopers who were part of a traffic stop went after the woman. They drove north to Cactus Road to then head south. “We’re getting turned around at Cactus,” one of the troopers said. “Watch that offramp for a [Honda] Civic, white,” another trooper said.

The radio traffic in the video says the woman is still going the wrong way on SR 51 and has just passed Northern Avenue. The video shows troopers updating one another on the driver and where they’re going to intercept her. Around 2 a.m., the troopers got on to SR 51′s Glendale Avenue onramp while updating the Phoenix Fire Department’s helicopter of their location. The troopers soon spotted the wrong-way driver and attempted to get her attention. She was going under the speed limit with her windshield wipers on. Unfortunately, the driver didn’t stop for the first trooper, which was when the second trooper stopped the driver by slowly ramming into the car head-on.

The airbag can be seen deploying as the crunching sound of the vehicles colliding rings out. “Got the car stopped,” the trooper said.

The video cuts again, identifying the driver as an elderly woman. Around 2:11 a.m., when the video ends, a Phoenix ambulance arrives. The woman and the troopers were taken to a hospital but all should be OK. DPS says the woman was not intoxicated but “confused.”

