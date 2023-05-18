110 ° Day Contest
Maryland Elementary volunteer in Phoenix wins Pay It Forward Award

Kim started the garden with just a few raised beds.
Kim started the garden with just a few raised beds.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We decided to Pay It Forward to Cathy Kim, who’s been a volunteer at Maryland Elementary in Phoenix for many years. “Cathy is just an amazing human being. She has been here as a volunteer for over 15 years. She is integral in building our garden. She is a master gardener and she started it with our first grade many years ago. It has now expanded to include teaching other grade levels. She gets volunteers in here to help out,” said Kathy Studey, who nominated Kim.

Kim and her volunteers teach classes to various grade levels in the garden throughout the school year. She spends countless hours planning, planting, and keeping the garden looking its best. Because of her hard work, the staff wanted to pay it forward to her.

So Studey and I walked up to Kim and surprised her. “I nominated you for the Pay It Forward Award because all the amazing things that you do for Maryland. We just want to say thank you for all the things you have done over the years with the garden, and volunteers. We love you,” said Studey.

Kim started the garden with just a few raised beds. Since then, thanks to her help and support, this program has grown to include a fruit tree orchard, a pollinator garden and an outdoor classroom space. Kim was touched to be recognized. “I really can’t believe it. I get appreciated every time the kids and teachers enjoy the garden. This is very special, thank you,” Kim said.

If you want to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

