Man killed after being hit by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being hit by a car in the Sunnyslope neighborhood in Phoenix Tuesday night.

Phoenix police say they were called out to a crash near Cave Creek and Hatcher roads just before 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Tyler Stearns, seriously hurt. He was then rushed to the hospital where he later died. The driver stayed on the scene where police say they appeared to have no signs of impairment.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Stearns was walking in a marked crosswalk but against a “do not cross” signal when he was hit by the SUV that was driving south on Cave Creek. An investigation remains ongoing.

