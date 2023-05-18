110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested in shooting death of teen boy at barbeque in Phoenix

Alexander Reyes has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on murder charges stemming from...
Alexander Reyes has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on murder charges stemming from the shooting death of a teen boy.(Arizona's Family/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy on the city’s westside last weekend. Alexander Martin Reyes, 24, was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked on one count of murder.

Police say shots rang out Saturday night at an apartment complex near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. That’s where authorities say the boy, identified as Matthew Ballesteros was shot in the shoulder and head.

Family members told Arizona’s Family that the boy was at a barbeque with a couple of friends and had just spoken to family to get picked up moments before midnight when he got shot. “We had to take him off of life support on Mother’s Day, and he was already gone from his injuries,” said Josephine Boyd, the teenager’s aunt.

Details on what led up to the shooting nor a booking photo for Reyes were immediately available.

The victim’s family has set up a GoFundMe that as of Thursday morning has raised over $9,000. To donate, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena
A lower-level worker also testified that higher-level signature reviewers were overwhelmed and...
LIVE: Trial over Kari Lake’s last challenge to loss in Arizona governor’s race enters second day
.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Need a side hustle? Scottsdale needs more school bus drivers