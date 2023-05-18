Man arrested in shooting death of teen boy at barbeque in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy on the city’s westside last weekend. Alexander Martin Reyes, 24, was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked on one count of murder.

Police say shots rang out Saturday night at an apartment complex near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. That’s where authorities say the boy, identified as Matthew Ballesteros was shot in the shoulder and head.

Family members told Arizona’s Family that the boy was at a barbeque with a couple of friends and had just spoken to family to get picked up moments before midnight when he got shot. “We had to take him off of life support on Mother’s Day, and he was already gone from his injuries,” said Josephine Boyd, the teenager’s aunt.

Details on what led up to the shooting nor a booking photo for Reyes were immediately available.

The victim’s family has set up a GoFundMe that as of Thursday morning has raised over $9,000. To donate, click/tap here.

