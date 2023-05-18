Lower gas prices fueling summer travels, but high prices linger in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In the midst of summer, the national average price of gasoline is projected to be $3.53 per gallon this Memorial Day, $1.10 less than it was in 2022. But in metro Phoenix, the cost of fuel is much higher at $4.94 for regular unleaded, according to AAA data.

Those numbers are still well below the highest recorded average prices which peaked last June at $5.68 across the Phoenix area.

Americans are urging to get back on the road after a rough 2022 at the pump, as 64% of Americans are planning to take a summer road trip this year, according to GasBuddy’s 2023 Summer Travel Survey. In Arizona, AAA estimates that 890,000 people will travel for the holiday weekend, up 7% from last year and approximately 99% of pre-pandemic levels. Though gas prices may be lower than last year, other factors are making Americans rethink their summer plans, as costs of hotels and airfare remain elevated due to inflation.

“While gas prices are far lower in most areas than they were last year, Americans seem to feel a bit worse about the economy this year on the heels of rising interest rates, the bank crisis, and inflation that has spiked, impacting their ability to take a road trip during the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the number of Americans planning on taking a road trip is higher this year, we’re finding that many remain cautious about the direction of the economy and thus have not yet cemented those plans in, with some hinting that price uncertainty is making things challenging.”

Ways to save money while road-tripping can be easy. Shopping around for the best gas prices, researching gas prices in different states, and avoiding aggressive driving such as speeding, hard braking, and fast acceleration can cut down costs in planning out the perfect summer road trip.

