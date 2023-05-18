110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Ford recalls SUVs, some for a second time, to fix rear camera display

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford...
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford is recalling over 422,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the image from the rear camera may not be displayed. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 422,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the image from the rear camera may not be displayed.

The recall covers certain Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators from the 2020 through 2023 model years, as well as 2020 through 2022 Lincoln Corsairs. All have 360-degree cameras.

Some of the vehicles were recalled for the same problem earlier this year, but the remedy didn’t work.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that the lack of a rear camera image can cut visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford says it’s working with parts suppliers to identify the cause and develop a repair. Vehicles that were fixed under a January recall will have to be repaired again.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

Melanie’s friends are speaking about her for the first time to Arizona’s Family Investigates.
Friends describe one victim of the Phoenix ‘Zombie Hunter’ as adventurous, spontaneous
.
Construction worker killed in worksite crash on I-10 in Phoenix
A new video shows the moment a wanted man sped away from police, with one officer clinging to...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Officer clings to car as it drives off
A new video shows the moment a wanted man sped away from police, with one officer clinging to...
VIDEO: Officer clings to moving car
President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of a...
Biden consults with Japan’s Kishida ahead of G-7 summit