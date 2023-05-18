110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Fire at Tin Top Bar & Restaurant in Tonopah is ‘suspicious,’ detectives say

Massive flames could be seen throughout Tonopah early Wednesday morning.
Massive flames could be seen throughout Tonopah early Wednesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County sheriff detectives say the massive fire that broke out at a popular family-owned bar and restaurant on the outskirts of town is being investigated as “suspicious.”

Firefighters battled the flames just after midnight early Wednesday morning at the Tin Top Bar and Grill near Wintersburg Road and Salome Highway. By the time crews arrived, the fire was found fully engulfed as flames were seen shooting out of the building. No injuries were reported and the eatery was ruled a total loss. Hours later, a GoFundMe was set up to help affected employees. As of Thursday morning, more than $3,500 had been raised.

As the investigation continued early Friday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that arson investigators were looking into the blaze as “suspicious” but didn’t specify further.

Arizona’s Family spoke with the original owner, Laura Hansen, who founded Tin Top back in 2002 in her hometown. She said that the fire was upsetting and made her “sick to her stomach” while explaining how the restaurant became a place for the community. The restaurant was sold in the mid-2000s and Hansen went on to work on other restaurants. “Even though we have our memories and we have photographs; the things you did, the pieces of wood you touched and put into place,” she said. “The jukebox, the light fixtures, the booth I helped build, and the bar, there are so many memories of the fun times.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

A lower-level worker also testified that higher-level signature reviewers were overwhelmed and...
Trial over Kari Lake’s last challenge to loss in Arizona governor’s race enters second day
Dr. Trenschel says the hospital recently qualified to get reimbursement for a portion of the...
Treating migrants who crossed the border has cost Yuma hospital nearly $26 million in uncompensated care
File photo of gas pump.
Lower gas prices fueling summer travels, but high prices linger in Phoenix
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena