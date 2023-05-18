Fire at Tin Top Bar & Restaurant in Tonopah is ‘suspicious,’ detectives say

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County sheriff detectives say the massive fire that broke out at a popular family-owned bar and restaurant on the outskirts of town is being investigated as “suspicious.”

Firefighters battled the flames just after midnight early Wednesday morning at the Tin Top Bar and Grill near Wintersburg Road and Salome Highway. By the time crews arrived, the fire was found fully engulfed as flames were seen shooting out of the building. No injuries were reported and the eatery was ruled a total loss. Hours later, a GoFundMe was set up to help affected employees. As of Thursday morning, more than $3,500 had been raised.

As the investigation continued early Friday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that arson investigators were looking into the blaze as “suspicious” but didn’t specify further.

Arizona’s Family spoke with the original owner, Laura Hansen, who founded Tin Top back in 2002 in her hometown. She said that the fire was upsetting and made her “sick to her stomach” while explaining how the restaurant became a place for the community. The restaurant was sold in the mid-2000s and Hansen went on to work on other restaurants. “Even though we have our memories and we have photographs; the things you did, the pieces of wood you touched and put into place,” she said. “The jukebox, the light fixtures, the booth I helped build, and the bar, there are so many memories of the fun times.”

