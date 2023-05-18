A few passing storms this afternoon, evening with better chances Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a warm and muggy start to our day around Phoenix with a low of 76 degrees, which is about 6 degrees above our average low for this time of year. This afternoon and evening could be a lot like yesterday, where we received pockets of brief moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts will be generally under .10″ but higher amounts will be possible for any thunderstorm.

But stay tuned because we will see a better chance of rain and thunderstorms on Friday. Some of these storms could have strong, gusty winds that could create some blowing dust. High temperatures around the Valley will be around 95 degrees, which average this time of year.

For Saturday and Sunday, drier air moves in and we will see temperatures start to warm up as well. Highs on Sunday will be in the triple digits and expect to see that heat through next week as well.

One other note, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory for Ozone for both today and Friday.

