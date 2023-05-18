Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May 17, 2023:

Del Taco - 1628 N 44th Street, Phoenix

3 violations

Spray bottles above coffee filters

Pico De Gallo not at proper temperature

Milkshake wand with ice cream residue

Water N Ice - 3911 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix

3 violations

Employee not washing hands properly

Organic matter on the ice machine

Mayo and sour cream not kept cold enough

The B-Bar - 710 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix

4 violations

Ham and sausage kept past the discard date

Raw eggs stored above produce

Hand wash sink blocked by the drying rack

La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop - 4117 N 16th Street, Phoenix

5 violations

Bartender garnishing drinks with bare hands

No soap at hand wash sink

Organic matter growth on chiles and ginger

First aid kits stored with onions and rice

Salsa kept past discard date

Flint by Baltaire - 2425 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

6 violations

Employee drinks stored above the food prep table

Ranch dressing kept past the discard date

Beef patties stored over a rack of lamb

Employees handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands

No paper towels at hand wash sink

Eggplants with fuzzy white organic matter

Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores

Coffee Rush - 1949 W Ray Rd, Chandler

Mi Ranchito - 19 E Western Ave, Avondale

DJ’s Bagel Café - 13693 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills

Cracker Barrel - 16845 N 84th Ave, Peoria

Safeway - 90 S Val Vista Rd, Gilbert

McDonalds - 6002 N 59th Ave, Glendale

