Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May 17, 2023:
Del Taco - 1628 N 44th Street, Phoenix
3 violations
- Spray bottles above coffee filters
- Pico De Gallo not at proper temperature
- Milkshake wand with ice cream residue
Water N Ice - 3911 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix
3 violations
- Employee not washing hands properly
- Organic matter on the ice machine
- Mayo and sour cream not kept cold enough
The B-Bar - 710 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix
4 violations
- Ham and sausage kept past the discard date
- Raw eggs stored above produce
- Hand wash sink blocked by the drying rack
La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop - 4117 N 16th Street, Phoenix
5 violations
- Bartender garnishing drinks with bare hands
- No soap at hand wash sink
- Organic matter growth on chiles and ginger
- First aid kits stored with onions and rice
- Salsa kept past discard date
Flint by Baltaire - 2425 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
6 violations
- Employee drinks stored above the food prep table
- Ranch dressing kept past the discard date
- Beef patties stored over a rack of lamb
- Employees handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands
- No paper towels at hand wash sink
- Eggplants with fuzzy white organic matter
Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores
Coffee Rush - 1949 W Ray Rd, Chandler
Mi Ranchito - 19 E Western Ave, Avondale
DJ’s Bagel Café - 13693 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills
Cracker Barrel - 16845 N 84th Ave, Peoria
Safeway - 90 S Val Vista Rd, Gilbert
McDonalds - 6002 N 59th Ave, Glendale
