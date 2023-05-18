110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Del Taco and La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop were among a few of the eateries that made this week's Dirty Dining list.
By Jason Barry
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May 17, 2023:

Del Taco - 1628 N 44th Street, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Spray bottles above coffee filters
  • Pico De Gallo not at proper temperature
  • Milkshake wand with ice cream residue

Water N Ice - 3911 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Employee not washing hands properly
  • Organic matter on the ice machine
  • Mayo and sour cream not kept cold enough

The B-Bar - 710 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Ham and sausage kept past the discard date
  • Raw eggs stored above produce
  • Hand wash sink blocked by the drying rack

La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop - 4117 N 16th Street, Phoenix

5 violations

  • Bartender garnishing drinks with bare hands
  • No soap at hand wash sink
  • Organic matter growth on chiles and ginger
  • First aid kits stored with onions and rice
  • Salsa kept past discard date

Flint by Baltaire - 2425 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

6 violations

  • Employee drinks stored above the food prep table
  • Ranch dressing kept past the discard date
  • Beef patties stored over a rack of lamb
  • Employees handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands
  • No paper towels at hand wash sink
  • Eggplants with fuzzy white organic matter

Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores

Coffee Rush - 1949 W Ray Rd, Chandler

Mi Ranchito - 19 E Western Ave, Avondale

DJ’s Bagel Café - 13693 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills

Cracker Barrel - 16845 N 84th Ave, Peoria

Safeway - 90 S Val Vista Rd, Gilbert

McDonalds - 6002 N 59th Ave, Glendale

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

Friends of 'Zombie Hunter' victim Melanie Bernas talk openly for the first time
Melanie’s friends are speaking about her for the first time to Arizona’s Family Investigates.
Friends describe one victim of the Phoenix ‘Zombie Hunter’ as adventurous, spontaneous
2 Phoenix taco shops among restaurants hit with health violations
2 Phoenix taco shops among restaurants hit with health violations
She failed a field sobriety test, then told officers she was a judge in Yavapai County.
Yavapai County judge facing extreme DUI charges has questionable history on the bench