Dozens of Avondale-area 3rd-graders surprised with college scholarships

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of third graders in the West Valley got a life-changing surprise on Wednesday. The Avondale Elementary School District’s Michael Anderson School students learned they were given full rides to college thanks to the Rosztoczy Foundation. “It’s exciting. I would never have expected this and it’s a good opportunity for my son and for us as a family to see him do something with his life,” said one mother.

Tom Rosztoczy, who cofounded the Rosztoczy Foundation with his wife, hopes the scholarships will inspire the kids. “We hope you will do two things in the days ahead: consider the value of an American college degree and change the way you think about your future,” he said.

College Promise Scholarships cover tuition and room and board for a four-year school or tuition and books at a community college. The school would have to be in Arizona. “We’re getting free college!” said a third-grade student. “I’m excited for him. I know he’ll use it for sure,” his mom added.

