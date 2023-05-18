110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Dozens of Avondale-area 3rd-graders surprised with college scholarships

Students and their families were excited about Wednesday's announcement.
Students and their families were excited about Wednesday's announcement.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:26 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of third graders in the West Valley got a life-changing surprise on Wednesday. The Avondale Elementary School District’s Michael Anderson School students learned they were given full rides to college thanks to the Rosztoczy Foundation. “It’s exciting. I would never have expected this and it’s a good opportunity for my son and for us as a family to see him do something with his life,” said one mother.

Tom Rosztoczy, who cofounded the Rosztoczy Foundation with his wife, hopes the scholarships will inspire the kids. “We hope you will do two things in the days ahead: consider the value of an American college degree and change the way you think about your future,” he said.

College Promise Scholarships cover tuition and room and board for a four-year school or tuition and books at a community college. The school would have to be in Arizona. “We’re getting free college!” said a third-grade student. “I’m excited for him. I know he’ll use it for sure,” his mom added.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

File -- The Coyotes submitted a bid to buy a tract of land in Tempe and the Tempe City Council...
Coyotes to play at Mullett Arena next season, remain ‘committed’ to Arizona
Employees, ex-owner mourns Tonopah restaurant destroyed in fire
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Phoenix Police dispel false rumors after man seen slapping worker in viral TikTok video
Johnny Brazell II and Leilah Lopez, both 20, have been arrested in connection with the murder...
Glendale mother, boyfriend arrested in murder of 2-year-old boy