Construction worker killed in worksite crash on I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A construction worker is dead after the driver of a semi-truck hit a commercial lift vehicle early Thursday morning in Phoenix.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred before 2 a.m. in a construction zone near Guadalupe Road and I-10. DPS says after the semi hit the orange lift, the person on it, was tossed from it. They were taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive their injuries. The driver of the semi remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Drivers should expect slight delays throughout the morning,

