Another round of storms possible in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Plan on another day of high humidity and storm chances in the Phoenix metro!

Highs will top out around 95 degrees later this afternoon. That is average for this time of year. Once again, we will watch for mountain thunderstorms to develop to the north and south of Phoenix later this afternoon.

Those storms could spark new formations in metro Phoenix. Storms that do develop later on this afternoon in the state could include gusty winds, lightning, heavy downpours, and some hail. We will stay in this mini-Monsoon pattern for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Things will start to dry out getting into next week and we will return to a more May-like pattern.

Highs return to the 100s in Phoenix by next week with sunny and dry conditions.

