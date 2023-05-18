$3,000 camera accidentally donated returned to Anthem woman

ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a mostly happy ending for an Anthem woman who thought her $3,000 camera was gone forever. Kelsie Lee says her camera was returned after it was mistakenly donated and sold at a Goodwill store. She said a Prescott Valley couple saw the story on Arizona’s Family and messaged Lee through Instagram. They gave Lee both her camera and SD card. However, the photos on the card were deleted before Lee got the camera back. Some of those were pictures that hadn’t been backed up, including a photo of her and her dad. But she says the couple drove two hours from Prescott Valley to return the camera. She gave the pair a $600 reward for returning her camera.

The camera originally went missing when Lee said she left it in a box in her mom’s car. The box also had stuff that was set to be donated. On Monday, her mother dropped the box off at a Goodwill store. Within five hours of it arriving at the store and hitting the shelf, it was sold. Lee then took to social media, begging for the camera’s return. It had more than 300,000 views on TikTok and more than 30,000 likes.

Lee highlights how powerful social media can be in getting the message out and finding the couple.

