$3,000 camera accidentally donated returned to Anthem woman

An Anthem woman who had her $3,000 camera accidentally donated got it back after a Prescott Valley saw the story and contacted her.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:14 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a mostly happy ending for an Anthem woman who thought her $3,000 camera was gone forever. Kelsie Lee says her camera was returned after it was mistakenly donated and sold at a Goodwill store. She said a Prescott Valley couple saw the story on Arizona’s Family and messaged Lee through Instagram. They gave Lee both her camera and SD card. However, the photos on the card were deleted before Lee got the camera back. Some of those were pictures that hadn’t been backed up, including a photo of her and her dad. But she says the couple drove two hours from Prescott Valley to return the camera. She gave the pair a $600 reward for returning her camera.

The camera originally went missing when Lee said she left it in a box in her mom’s car. The box also had stuff that was set to be donated. On Monday, her mother dropped the box off at a Goodwill store. Within five hours of it arriving at the store and hitting the shelf, it was sold. Lee then took to social media, begging for the camera’s return. It had more than 300,000 views on TikTok and more than 30,000 likes.

A woman’s story of her mom accidentally donating her camera has already reached tens of thousands on social media.

Lee highlights how powerful social media can be in getting the message out and finding the couple.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

