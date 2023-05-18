110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

$2 oysters, cheap fish tacos & great cocktails deals at Rockefeller in Scottsdale

.
.(.)
By Ian Schwartz
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are a fan of oysters on the half shell, you are going to like Rockefeller! This Scottsdale spot offers happy hour every day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They serve up $2 Blue Point oysters for happy hour and recently started $1 oysters on Sunday. That is a great deal! You can try their house-made chips and guac or seviche for $8 during happy hour. How about a cup of chowder for $5? Their happy hour calamari runs $10 and you can score two crispy fish tacos for $8. The vibe is great there with cool booths and fun art on the walls. The happy hour drinks are worth a look too, with the perfect Old Fashioned (not too sweet) for $9. They also pour a great classic vodka martini for $6 during happy hour! Cheers!

These oysters look beautiful.
These oysters look beautiful.(Ian Schwartz)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

Happy Hour at the Rockefeller offers deals on fish, cocktails and wine
The MathMagicians Camp is set for this June in Scottsdale.
Phoenix teens co-found summer camp for kids struggling with math
Phoenix teens create summer camp for kids struggling with math
On Your Side talks about digital assets--what they are, how to care for and protect them, and...
You have digital assets and they need to be protected