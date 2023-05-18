$2 oysters, cheap fish tacos & great cocktails deals at Rockefeller in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are a fan of oysters on the half shell, you are going to like Rockefeller! This Scottsdale spot offers happy hour every day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They serve up $2 Blue Point oysters for happy hour and recently started $1 oysters on Sunday. That is a great deal! You can try their house-made chips and guac or seviche for $8 during happy hour. How about a cup of chowder for $5? Their happy hour calamari runs $10 and you can score two crispy fish tacos for $8. The vibe is great there with cool booths and fun art on the walls. The happy hour drinks are worth a look too, with the perfect Old Fashioned (not too sweet) for $9. They also pour a great classic vodka martini for $6 during happy hour! Cheers!

These oysters look beautiful. (Ian Schwartz)

