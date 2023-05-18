110 ° Day Contest
10 displaced after early morning apartment fire in Phoenix

Huge flames woke up an otherwise quiet neighborhood.
Huge flames woke up an otherwise quiet neighborhood.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix fire officials say that 10 people were displaced early Thursday morning after an apartment fire.

The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road. When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the first and second floors of the complex. Crews called for more resources, prompting a first alarm to be called as the size of the fire and the potential for growth worried fire crews. Everyone inside, however, was able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are now working to determine what led up to the fire. No other information has been released.

