10 displaced after early morning apartment fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix fire officials say that 10 people were displaced early Thursday morning after an apartment fire.

The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road. When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the first and second floors of the complex. Crews called for more resources, prompting a first alarm to be called as the size of the fire and the potential for growth worried fire crews. Everyone inside, however, was able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are now working to determine what led up to the fire. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.