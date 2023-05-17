110 ° Day Contest
Woman killed in hit and run crash in west Phoenix

A woman is dead after being killed during an alleged hit-and-run.
A woman is dead after being killed during an alleged hit-and-run.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:12 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was killed during an alleged hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix late Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a crash near 27th Ave. and Camelback Road involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying on the road with serious injuries who was later pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the crash and a description of the getaway vehicle or its driver has not yet been released.

