Woman killed in hit and run crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was killed during an alleged hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix late Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a crash near 27th Ave. and Camelback Road involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying on the road with serious injuries who was later pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the crash and a description of the getaway vehicle or its driver has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.