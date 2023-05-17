What’s next? A brief history of the Arizona Coyotes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Voters in Tempe rejected an entertainment district that included plans to construct a new Arizona Coyotes new arena on Tuesday, nearly six months after the Tempe City Council voted unanimously (7-0) in approval of this proposal. This leaves the organization, fans, and residents of Arizona to wonder where the Coyotes will go from here.

“We are very disappointed Tempe voters did not approve Propositions 301, 302, and 303,” said Coyotes president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. “What is next for the franchise will be evaluated by our owners and the National Hockey League over the coming weeks.”

The proposed entertainment district included a brand new 16,000-seat Coyotes arena, two hotels, retail shops, restaurants, and up to 1,990 residential units, hoping to garner interest in attempts to grow the team’s fandom after its recent eviction from its longtime arena in Glendale.

The Coyotes had played this past season at Mullett Arena in Tempe, sharing the brand-new 5,000-seat complex with the Arizona State University Sun Devils, and have a contract to play there through the 2024-2025 season. Stunned, the Coyotes president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez was unsure what was going to happen to the organization, as the organization along with NHL now have to review the team’s next steps, prompting Coyotes fans to wonder: What’s next?

Given the team’s relatively short history in Arizona, let alone its recent struggles, the team has had its moments. The state of Arizona may not be ready to let go of its NHL franchise just yet, and in the state of relocation contemplation, longtime fans may spend the possible time the Coyotes have left reminiscing the memories the team gave them, good or bad.

1996

The Coyotes move to Phoenix from Winnipeg, Canada, where they were the Winnipeg Jets. They share America West Arena (now named Footprint Center) with the Phoenix Suns.

1996-2002

The Phoenix Coyotes reach the postseason in four of five seasons, losing NHL Conference Quarter-Finals in every appearance.

2001

Team owner Steve Ellman inks a deal with Glendale to build a hockey/concert arena near Loop 101 and Glendale Avenue. Ellman tried to build an arena/entertainment complex in Scottsdale but couldn’t reach an agreement.

2003

The Phoenix Coyotes officially move to Glendale and play their first game at Glendale Arena.

2005-2009

Wayne Gretzky becomes the head coach of the Coyotes. However, the team posted underwhelming results, going 143-161-24 during his tenure.

2009-2011

The Phoenix Coyotes reach the postseason in two straight years, losing in NHL Conference Quarter-finals in both appearances.

2012

The Phoenix Coyotes win their first division title as an NHL team with a 42-27 record and reach their first Western Conference Final before losing in five games to the Los Angeles Kings.

2014

The team changes its name to the Arizona Coyotes as part of an agreement with the city of Glendale. Andrew Barroway becomes the majority owner of the Coyotes.

2015

The Glendale City Council votes to end its agreement for the Arizona Coyotes to manage and play at Gila River Arena before ultimately agreeing to a two-year deal, cutting the team’s payments from $15 million a year to $6.5 million a year.

2017

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman states the Coyotes will not succeed in Glendale, the team meets with officials in Mesa to potentially build a new arena by Sloan Park, the Chicago Cubs spring training facility in Mesa.

2019

The Coyotes make a splash, trade for Phil Kessel from the Toronto Maple Leafs, who scores 42 goals in his three seasons with the organization. Leaves to sign with Las Vegas Golden Knights in 2022 after “not being the (Coyote’s) direction.”

2021

Glendale announces it will not renew the Arizona Coyotes after the 2021-2022 season. Upon eviction, the Coyotes move to Tempe, where they’ll share Mullett Arena with the Arizona State University Sun Devils.

2023

The city of Tempe rejects a proposal for an entertainment district that’ll include an arena for the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes are back searching for a new home.

The Coyotes thanked those who voted yes and said the future of the team is to be determined.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.