Phoenix Police dispel false rumors after man seen slapping worker in viral TikTok video

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department rejected rumors on Wednesday that no arrested were made after a viral TikTok video shows a man reportedly assaulting and berating employees at a job site in north Phoenix. Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday afternoon near Tatum Boulevard and Deer Valley Drive but later released. Police haven’t said what charges he may be facing.

Hey Phoenix PD, I look forward to you arresting Brent. pic.twitter.com/df90WsgzmH — TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) May 17, 2023

On Wednesday, Phoenix Police responded to allegations that Hospelhorn wasn’t arrested at the time of the assault. “There is an inaccurate narrative spreading which claims a lack of action on our part as law enforcement. This narrative is FALSE,” the department said in a press release. “One of our officers responded to the call, took a report, and arrested the suspect for assault.”

Our statement on misinformation circulating about an assault suspect. pic.twitter.com/hW3NVYMRbF — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 17, 2023

The TikTok shows several workers at a job site when Hospelhorn begins screaming at them. “Leave! Get the [expletive] out of my building,” he yells as he slaps a woman. He continues cursing at the employees. “No one can treat you like this because they are the owner just because a cabinet got scratched,” the video caption reads.

