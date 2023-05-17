110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Police dispel false rumors after man seen slapping worker in viral TikTok video

Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday afternoon.(MGN)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department rejected rumors on Wednesday that no arrested were made after a viral TikTok video shows a man reportedly assaulting and berating employees at a job site in north Phoenix. Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday afternoon near Tatum Boulevard and Deer Valley Drive but later released. Police haven’t said what charges he may be facing.

On Wednesday, Phoenix Police responded to allegations that Hospelhorn wasn’t arrested at the time of the assault. “There is an inaccurate narrative spreading which claims a lack of action on our part as law enforcement. This narrative is FALSE,” the department said in a press release. “One of our officers responded to the call, took a report, and arrested the suspect for assault.”

The TikTok shows several workers at a job site when Hospelhorn begins screaming at them. “Leave! Get the [expletive] out of my building,” he yells as he slaps a woman. He continues cursing at the employees. “No one can treat you like this because they are the owner just because a cabinet got scratched,” the video caption reads.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

Spiritual cleansing scam targeting Mesa residents
Ali Osman's family is waiting for answers after he was killed by Phoenix police for throwing...
Phoenix officers will not face charges in deadly shooting of Ali Osman
No charges against Phoenix officers who shot, killed man throwing rocks
Mesa man looking for owner of Army ring he found in parking lot
Johnny Brazell II and Leilah Lopez, both 20, have been arrested in connection with the murder...
Glendale mother, boyfriend arrested in murder of 2-year-old boy