Peat’s Purpose celebrity basketball game this Saturday

Peat's Purpose is looking to educate and mentor through sports and educational programming in the Valley.
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Peat’s Purpose celebrity basketball game is this Saturday in Tempe, held to raise money for the Peat’s Purpose Foundation.

Created by East Valley local Andrus Peat, the foundation seeks to serve youth who need an extra boost. Former defensive tackle for the Nebraska Cornhuskers Todd Peat, Jr. came to Good Morning, Arizona to talk about the foundation.

“We started as football camps, basketball camps for at-risk youth,” he said. “What we’ve done over the past few years is started Peat’s Purpose foundation where we focus on arts, education, health, back-to-school drives, and more in the classroom.” Peat said that on the youth level, the foundation hopes to teach life lessons, working through adversity, playing within the rules, and learning how to win.

Besides the camp, a free football camp will be on Sunday at 9 a.m. at Corona High School the following day after the basketball game. You can register there in person or here through the foundation’s Instagram page. Know of someone or an organization doing something good in the community, nominate them for our segment here.

