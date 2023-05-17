110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

ACLU asks judge to find city of Phoenix in contempt for The Zone cleanups

The sweeps began on May 10.
The sweeps began on May 10.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:43 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nonprofit is taking action against the city of Phoenix regarding the recent cleanups in a sprawling downtown homeless encampment. The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a judge to find the city of Phoenix in contempt for last week’s cleanup of “The Zone.”

ACLU officials say the city is violating a December court order that prohibits the city from enforcing camping and sleeping bans against people who cannot find shelter and taking their belongings without notice. The sweeps began on May 10. The nonprofit alleged that the city destroyed people’s personal belongings, didn’t store or mark items for storage, threatened to cite or arrest people, and didn’t allow some to return to the cleaned area. “What happened on May 10 is unacceptable. Not only did the city of Phoenix violate an active court order, but they failed to follow their own protocols to treat unsheltered individuals with dignity and respect during a cleaning,” said Jared Keenan, legal director for the ACLU of Arizona, in a press release. “The city should be held accountable for its conduct before any future cleanings can take place.”

However, city officials disagree with the ACLU, saying the claims are inaccurate. The city reportedly said 60 people cooperated to move their belongings, and 47 were taken to indoor shelters or treatment programs. The city also stated no one’s property were destroyed, and five people also had their items put in storage. “The City’s most urgent priority is helping get people into safe indoor spaces where they can receive services and work to end their homelessness. This attempt by the plaintiffs to derail and interfere with our efforts to assist both individuals experiencing homelessness and nearby business owners does nothing to help those in need,” officials said in a statement.

The first sweep began on 9th Avenue from Jefferson to Washington. The cleanup comes after downtown business owners sued the city regarding the homeless camp. Judge Scott Blaney sided with the business owners, saying the city was maintaining a “public nuisance” and ordered officials to clean the area. As a result, no tents on public property are allowed, and biohazards, including urine, feces, drugs and trash, must be cleared out. The city is expected to do a second sweep of The Zone on May 24.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Driver arrested after wrong-way crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

Kelsie Lee says photography started off as a hobby.
Woman searching for $3,000 camera accidentally donated, sold at an Anthem Goodwill
File -- The Coyotes submitted a bid to buy a tract of land in Tempe and the Tempe City Council...
Unofficial results show Tempe voters rejecting Coyotes entertainment district and arena
FILE - Abraham Hamadeh, a Republican candidate for Arizona attorney general, is seen prior to a...
Republican candidate in Arizona attorney general race pushes for new trial
The stabbing happened at a home off I-17 and Greenway Avenue.
1 dead, 2 injured after stabbing in north Phoenix