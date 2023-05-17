ACLU asks judge to find city of Phoenix in contempt for The Zone cleanups

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nonprofit is taking action against the city of Phoenix regarding the recent cleanups in a sprawling downtown homeless encampment. The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a judge to find the city of Phoenix in contempt for last week’s cleanup of “The Zone.”

ACLU officials say the city is violating a December court order that prohibits the city from enforcing camping and sleeping bans against people who cannot find shelter and taking their belongings without notice. The sweeps began on May 10. The nonprofit alleged that the city destroyed people’s personal belongings, didn’t store or mark items for storage, threatened to cite or arrest people, and didn’t allow some to return to the cleaned area. “What happened on May 10 is unacceptable. Not only did the city of Phoenix violate an active court order, but they failed to follow their own protocols to treat unsheltered individuals with dignity and respect during a cleaning,” said Jared Keenan, legal director for the ACLU of Arizona, in a press release. “The city should be held accountable for its conduct before any future cleanings can take place.”

However, city officials disagree with the ACLU, saying the claims are inaccurate. The city reportedly said 60 people cooperated to move their belongings, and 47 were taken to indoor shelters or treatment programs. The city also stated no one’s property were destroyed, and five people also had their items put in storage. “The City’s most urgent priority is helping get people into safe indoor spaces where they can receive services and work to end their homelessness. This attempt by the plaintiffs to derail and interfere with our efforts to assist both individuals experiencing homelessness and nearby business owners does nothing to help those in need,” officials said in a statement.

The first sweep began on 9th Avenue from Jefferson to Washington. The cleanup comes after downtown business owners sued the city regarding the homeless camp. Judge Scott Blaney sided with the business owners, saying the city was maintaining a “public nuisance” and ordered officials to clean the area. As a result, no tents on public property are allowed, and biohazards, including urine, feces, drugs and trash, must be cleared out. The city is expected to do a second sweep of The Zone on May 24.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.