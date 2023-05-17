110 ° Day Contest
Mini-May monsoon like weather continues

First Alert Weather Noon Update for Wednesday 05-17-2023(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The mini-May monsoon continues around Arizona, with isolated thunderstorms in the mountains. Most of the storms have been fairly light but indicates of stronger storms are in the overnight forecast for eastern Arizona. We could see some heavy rains out of those cells. Here in the Valley, our rain chances are near zero for tonight. And although we could eventually see an outflow make it down, it’s not expected to be as strong as the outflow that swept through the Valley on Tuesday.

In the meantime, look for highs in the 90s the next couple of days, still above average, and returning to triple digits by early next week. The weather pattern that continues to pump moisture into eastern Arizona shows no signs of really letting go, so we may have to deal with mountain thunderstorms in the forecast into next week as well. It’s a very strange forecast for this time of year and the overall weather pattern setup is one we haven’t seen in many years.

There is an ozone advisory out for metro Phoenix as the pollutant could reach unhealthy ranges during the late afternoon and evening hours. We’re also being asked to reduce our driving and refrain from using gasoline powered equipment.

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather (12pm) Update for Wednesday, 05/17/23
Gusty and dusty Tuesday night for metro Phoenix