Mesa man searching for owner of personalized U.S. Army ring

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa man is looking for the owner of a personalized U.S. Army ring he found in the Fry’s parking lot off McKellips and Recker roads on May 8th around 11 a.m.

The ring has the name “Jay Harmon” engraved on it. As a city utility worker, Ken Jenkins is used to finding stuff left on the road and bringing it to his garage. He’ll keep the things he’s unable to return, like worn-out power tools, but on May 8th, he found a ring he knew he couldn’t keep.

“I was actually heartbroken that somebody lost it,” Jenkins said. “I posted it on one of the social media apps and... No one said anything, so I called you guys.” It’s now Jenkins’ mission to return the ring to Harmon or his family, a search that hits close to home. His father and son, like Harmon, are both veterans.

“I believe in what our veterans do. For someone to earn a ring like this in the armed forces, and then to lose it — deserves somebody to get it back to him,” Jenkins continued, adding that the ring will be kept in a safe place until it can be returned to its rightful owner.

If you know Jay Harmon and would like this ring returned, you can reach Jenkins at mrwzrd5@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.