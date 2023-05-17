Massive flames destroy family-owned bar & restaurant in Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular family bar and grill restaurant in the far west Valley was destroyed after a massive 2-alarm fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight, deputies responded to the Tin Top Bar and Grill near Wintersburg Road and Salome Highway. When crews arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames. Even with firefighting efforts underway moments after the first spark, the restaurant was determined to be a total loss. Deputies said no injuries were reported and it’s unknown at this time what started the fire.

“This is my home; this has been my home for over 20 years. I love this place, I still come and visit,” one former waitress told Arizona’s Family. “Hopefully we rebuild, we’re all going to try and help and rally together.”

In a social media post, Tin Top Bar and Grill said, “It is with a heavy heart that we are confirming that our beloved Tin Top Bar and Grill has burned down Tuesday evening. Nobody was physically hurt. Thank you all for your kind words and support during this hard time.”

The Tin Top had been around for well over 30 years and was known to serve locals, travelers, and workers in the area. It’s also a prime stop for motorcycle enthusiasts.

