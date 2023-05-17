Man seriously hurt after being hit by car outside Sky Harbor’s Terminal 4

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday morning outside Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Just before 8 a.m., Phoenix police responded to the collision and found the man injured. It’s unclear what led up to the accident. Officers blocked westbound traffic on the south side of the terminal during the investigation. It reopened around 11:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor International Airport has been re-opened in all directions. — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 17, 2023

