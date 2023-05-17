110 ° Day Contest
Man seriously hurt after being hit by car outside Sky Harbor’s Terminal 4

A man is hospitalized with serious injuries.
A man is hospitalized with serious injuries.(File image: Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday morning outside Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Just before 8 a.m., Phoenix police responded to the collision and found the man injured. It’s unclear what led up to the accident. Officers blocked westbound traffic on the south side of the terminal during the investigation. It reopened around 11:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

