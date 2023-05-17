110 ° Day Contest
Man accused of stabbing father to death at north Phoenix apartment

He was booked on one count of first-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of stabbing his father to death at a Phoenix apartment on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a domestic violence situation at a complex near Cave Creek and Greenway roads. Officers arrived at the apartment but found a couch blocking the front door. Police forced their way inside and found 49-year-old Arturo Cabrera-Garcia stabbed to death.

Court documents said 32-year-old Ulises Alexander Garcia-Garcia and his wife were hurt inside the apartment. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Ulises was taken into custody. Two kids were also home at the time of the stabbing, but they weren’t hurt, police said.

After being released from the hospital, Ulises’ wife told investigators what happened. She said Ulises got angry with her and punched her several times in their bedroom, police said. He then reportedly left the room, closed the door and got into an argument in the hallway. Court documents say Ulises then stabbed his father, Arturo, at least 10 times, then returned to the bedroom covered in blood “with a shocked look on his face.” When Ulise’s wife called 911, he told her to lie and say Arturo hit her, court documents said.

According to Arturo’s wife, Ulises has schizophrenia, and they were growing concerned with his aggression because he was not taking his medication, court paperwork says. About a month and a half before the deadly stabbing, his parents forced him into a psychiatric hospital. He returned home four days later. Arturo’s wife said Ulises had become more angry with his parents, especially his father.

Ulises refused to speak with police but had blood on his shorts and shoes, investigators said. Ulises was booked on one count of first-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

