Peoria Artisan Brewing showcases love of hand-crafted beer and scratch-cooking

PAB's expanded space will be opening very soon!
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Peoria Artisan Brewery was created out of necessity. Owners, Matthew and Kristina Frosch and Executive Chef Michael Mahalick are Peoria residents who live and play in the northwest area of town and saw a need for a local and independent Craft Brewery and Gastropub nearby—so they decided to open one!

The group started the business to share their love and passion for hand-crafted beer and scratch-cooking with their community. They love the comradery of craft beer and sharing a scratch meal together, breaking bread with friends and family, and sharing a favorite beer where it was created.

Peoria Artisan Brewery prides itself on high quality, fresh ingredients, and local sourcing whenever possible. They believe in knowing their food by understanding the entire process from farm to table to provide the best that they can. All beer is brewed on-site, and the food is always created from scratch! From the fries to the ranch and house-smoked BBQ done right on the patio...besides, you must try the burger!

PAB is expanding to an adjacent space that will feature a speakeasy-style open wood-fired kitchen featuring amazing scratch food, PAB craft beers, and amazing cocktails. This space will be a select and reservation-only service. Stay tuned to PAB’s social media for updates and a late summer/early fall opening.

Peoria Artisan Brewery

Address: 10144 W Lake Pleasant Parkway Peoria, AZ 85382

Phone: (623) 572-2816

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PeoriaArtisanBrewery

Instagram: @peoriaartisanbrewing

