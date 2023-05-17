110 ° Day Contest
High school senior set to graduate killed in train crash, officials say

Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (Gray News) - Authorities in Indiana say a high school student has died in a crash involving a train.

According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Logan Blueher died on Monday when his vehicle was hit by a train.

WTHI reports that it appears Blueher went around a stop arm at the crossing and the train struck his SUV.

Authorities said the 19-year-old was a senior at South Vigo High School.

School officials confirmed Blueher’s death. They said he was set to graduate in a couple of weeks with plans to attend Purdue University in the fall.

“Logan was funny, smart and loyal. He loved his car, his friends and most of all he loved animals,” the high school shared.

According to the school, Blueher worked at the Heritage Animal Hospital and it will honor him at graduation with a project to help animals within the community.

“We are hurting today, and we are praying for peace and comfort for Logan’s family and loved ones at this time,” the school shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

