110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Here’s how to keep your children safe around pool toys and inflatables this summer

Swim Safe is sponsored by Arizona Pool Fence
You can expect these tips and more all summer long!
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year across Phoenix, there are drownings--a totally preventable cause of death. If your child doesn’t know how to swim, there are plenty of local resources ready to help.

When it comes to pool toys, inflatables, etc., experts are encouraging parents to not solely rely on them to keep their kids safe in the water. First, don’t let the toy replace the supervision of an adult or replace appropriate floaties, vests, etc. Water wings, often used by children to stay afloat, can easily deflate and get damaged if left in the sun. They are also not Coast Guard-approved and easy to slip out of, as opposed to a zipped or buckled life jacket.

Experts at the YMCA recommend the following safety tips:

  • Deflate and clean after each use
  • Store all toys away from reach
  • Check for any leaks or tears
  • Match size, weight recommendations
  • Remove all jewelry, shoes, and glasses
  • Look for a US Coast Guard-approved logo inside any and all zipped or buckled life jackets.

Click here to learn more about youth swim lessons at the YMCA

Look for more Swim Safe tips on Good Morning Arizona throughout the summer.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

Safety using pool toys & inflatables this summer
Safety using pool toys & inflatables this summer
Peat's purpose celebrity basketball game in Tempe
Lubna Numani is a third-grade teacher at Legacy Traditional School in Avondale.
Former biotechnologist turned teacher honored with Silver Apple Award
Former biotechnologist honored with Silver Apple Award