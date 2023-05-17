Here’s how to keep your children safe around pool toys and inflatables this summer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year across Phoenix, there are drownings--a totally preventable cause of death. If your child doesn’t know how to swim, there are plenty of local resources ready to help.

When it comes to pool toys, inflatables, etc., experts are encouraging parents to not solely rely on them to keep their kids safe in the water. First, don’t let the toy replace the supervision of an adult or replace appropriate floaties, vests, etc. Water wings, often used by children to stay afloat, can easily deflate and get damaged if left in the sun. They are also not Coast Guard-approved and easy to slip out of, as opposed to a zipped or buckled life jacket.

Experts at the YMCA recommend the following safety tips:

Deflate and clean after each use

Store all toys away from reach

Check for any leaks or tears

Match size, weight recommendations

Remove all jewelry, shoes, and glasses

Look for a US Coast Guard-approved logo inside any and all zipped or buckled life jackets.

Click here to learn more about youth swim lessons at the YMCA

