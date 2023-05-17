Here’s how to keep your children safe around pool toys and inflatables this summer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year across Phoenix, there are drownings--a totally preventable cause of death. If your child doesn’t know how to swim, there are plenty of local resources ready to help.
When it comes to pool toys, inflatables, etc., experts are encouraging parents to not solely rely on them to keep their kids safe in the water. First, don’t let the toy replace the supervision of an adult or replace appropriate floaties, vests, etc. Water wings, often used by children to stay afloat, can easily deflate and get damaged if left in the sun. They are also not Coast Guard-approved and easy to slip out of, as opposed to a zipped or buckled life jacket.
Experts at the YMCA recommend the following safety tips:
- Deflate and clean after each use
- Store all toys away from reach
- Check for any leaks or tears
- Match size, weight recommendations
- Remove all jewelry, shoes, and glasses
- Look for a US Coast Guard-approved logo inside any and all zipped or buckled life jackets.
