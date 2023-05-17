LIVE: Police give update after Glendale mother, boyfriend arrested in murder of 2-year-old boy

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police say a mother and her boyfriend have been arrested on first-degree murder charges in the death of her two-year-old son.

Police say they were called just after 10 a.m. Tuesday to a home near 60th Avenue and Golden Lane by the boyfriend, identified as Johnny Brazell II, 20, who said that his stepson was not breathing and had no pulse. He told the 911 dispatcher that the boy had been attacked by a dog earlier that day and had a gash and bump on his head. Moments later, paramedics arrived and rendered CPR but the boy died after arriving at a hospital. Detectives say the boy was covered with bruises throughout his body, including eyes, head, and a noticeable skull fracture that investigators say appeared to be the result of child abuse.

An arrest report also detailed that detectives found blood stains in the boy’s bedroom which authorities say appeared much more serious than what Brazell had described. Lopez, the mother, reportedly also told police that Brazelle has been disciplined in the past, including when the couple lived in California, admitting that the whipping was serious enough to cause bursting.

When speaking to the authorities, Glendale police say that Brazell and Lopez both provided inconsistent statements surrounding how the child was attacked by a dog. In later remarks, Brazell reportedly admitted to killing his child, hitting him with a leather belt several while “dangling him in the air by his leg,” police described. Brazell also allegedly admitted to dropping him on his head onto a hardwood floor. During an interview, Brazell demonstrated how he would violently swing the boy’s head into the corner of a chair, saying that the force used was stronger than was demonstrated using the doll prop.

Police say that both Lopez and Brazell waited for the boy to stop breathing before calling the police, allegedly agreeing to lie to police, paramedics, and the hospital about what happened. Arresting documents detailed that when both were sent to the interview room by themselves, detectives overheard Brazell tell Lopez that he killed the child and that “the story we talked about didn’t work.” Neither suspect showed remorse after their arrest, police noted.

Both have since been booked on murder and child abuse charges.

