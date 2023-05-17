Former Queen Creek massage therapist accused of sex crimes arrested in Mexico

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former Queen Creek massage therapist accused sexually assaulting two clients has been arrested after fleeing the country in 2020. Godfrey Diaz Romero, 63, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service in Sonora, Mexico and has since been returned to Maricopa County.

According to court documents following his previous arrest in 2020, a woman told investigators that she was referred to seek massage therapy from Romero in April of that year at his home business in Queen Creek called Natural Asian American Healing Massage. She said that during one of the massage sessions, Romero moved his hand under her underwear and sexually assaulted her. She says she told him “no” and to “stop” before he then allegedly climbed on top of her and tried to kiss her. She told police she was eventually able to fight him off and leave.

In early June 2020, a 17-year-old girl reported a similar encounter during a massage session. About two weeks later, the first victim agreed to take part in a one party consent phone call where she would be recorded calling Romero to set up another appointment. During the call, according to court papers, the woman requested that he not assault her again and he immediately apologized, reportedly saying, “It won’t happen again.”

Documents go on to say that during an interview with Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detectives, Romero confessed. “I have demons. I admit it,” he told investigators. “I was around beautiful women and couldn’t control myself. I’m sorry.” He also reportedly admitted that he hadn’t been a licensed massage therapist since 2004 and had been lying to clients. He was then arrested and booked on multiple charges including sexual assault, sexual abuse, kidnapping, and fraud.

After investigators learned he likely fled to Mexico after his initial release, the sheriff’s office and Maricopa County Attorney’s Office requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service WANTED Violent Offenders Task Force. Romero was arrested this week and brought back to Arizona on Tuesday. “Although it is not unusual to track and arrest fugitives years after they flee to foreign countries, it is gratifying when people like Romero are arrested and returned to the U.S. to face their crimes,” said acting U.S. Marshal Van Bayless.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.