Family of 17-year-old killed at Phoenix apartment seeking justice

17-year-old Matthew Ballesteros was shot and killed while having a barbecue with friends at a Phoenix apartment complex.
By Casey Torres
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:04 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are three words Josephine Boyd will never be able to tell her nephew Matthew Ballesteros again. “Just tell him that I love him one more time,” said Boyd. “He was a very loving, caring sweet, sweet....just so caring and even when he was so little just helping his mom with the kids.” She said Ballesteros would babysit his two younger sisters to help his single mother, and his dream was to join the music industry.

On Saturday, Boyd said Ballesteros was at a barbecue with a couple of friends at an apartment complex near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. Right before midnight, Boyd said Ballesteros called his mother to pick him up but was shot in his shoulder and head. He was rushed to the hospital and was put on life support. “We had to take him off of life support on Mother’s Day, and he was already gone from his injuries,” said Boyd. He died at 17 years old.

According to preliminary information, investigators said the suspect was in the group with Ballesteros. Boyd is heartbroken that one of Ballesteros’ friends could’ve killed him. “That’s the hardest thing because all these young kids are just out hurting each other, and it’s just so devastating,” said Boyd.

Phoenix police said the suspect is still on the loose, and there are no new leads. Boyd urges anyone with information that could help with this case to contact Silent Witness.

She said her family is planning a funeral for Boyd. They started a GoFundMe page to raise money.

