Diamondbacks option Alek Thomas to Triple-A

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks announced this morning that they have optioned outfielder Alek Thomas to Triple-A Reno following last night’s extra-inning loss to the Oakland Athletics. This marks the second Opening Day outfielder that the Diamondbacks have sent down thus far into the season, as Jake McCarthy was sent down on April 25.

Like McCarthy, Thomas was struggling at the plate. The 23-year-old is batting .195 (22-for-123) to begin his second season in the major leagues, with a career slash line of .223/.270/.340. With the recent offensive surge of outfielders Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Dominic Fletcher, there wasn’t much room for Thomas to grow.

After last night’s marathon, it was clear that the Diamondbacks needed bullpen help after the current seven-man crew was drained. In a corresponding move, the Diamondbacks recalled relief pitcher Luis Frias to take his place on the roster.

Frias has struggled during his time in the majors, pitching to a 10.23 ERA in 22 innings over three seasons. However, Frias has encouragingly pitched to a 1.50 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 12 innings in Triple-A this season.

It’s unknown how long Thomas will be in Reno, but for now, the Diamondbacks current outfield trio of Corbin Carroll, Fletcher and Gurriel has been doing the trick. Still young, Thomas will look to gain confidence in Reno to hopefully get a promotion back to the desert real soon.

