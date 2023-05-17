110 ° Day Contest
City of Phoenix considering changing speed limits at 12 locations to make streets safer

In an effort to make Phoenix streets safer, the city is considering a plan to change the speed limit at a dozen trouble spots.
By Jason Barry
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, the City of Phoenix ranks as one of the worst cities when it comes to traffic fatalities. “I’ve definitely noticed they drive very, very fast,” said Phoenix driver Jerome Green.

In an effort to make Phoenix streets safer, the city is considering a plan to change the speed limit at a dozen trouble spots. Ten areas would see the speed limit drop either 5 or 10 miles per hour.

Those locations include:

  • 19th Avenue from Olney Avenue to Dobbins Road
  • 51st Avenue from Estrella Drive to Olney Avenue
  • Broadway Road from 91st to 99th avenues
  • Maryland Avenue from Central Avenue to 16th Street
  • 23rd Avenue from Bethany Home Road to Glendale Avenue
  • 99th Avenue from Thomas to Camelback roads
  • Deem Hills Parkway from 51st Avenue to Stetson Valley Parkway
  • Mayo Boulevard from Black Mountain Boulevard to 40th Street
  • Pointe Golf Club Drive from Thunderbird Road to Sharon Drive
  • Reduce speed from 45 mph to 40 mph on 7th Street from just north of Peoria Avenue to Clinton Street

Two locations would have the speed go up to keep traffic moving.

  • Roosevelt Street from 51st to 57th avenues
  • 79th Avenue from McDowell Road to Encanto Boulevard

But not everyone is convinced that lowering the speed limit on a handful of streets will do much good. “I just feel like everybody is in such a hurry that they don’t pay attention to speed limit signs,” said driver Alora Johns. “Quite frankly, I don’t see many cops pulling people over for speeding.”

Phoenix City Councilmember Jim Waring is also skeptical. He thinks the key to changing people’s driving habits and getting them to slow down is putting more patrol officers on the street. “We need more police officers, because we have 5,000 miles of streets and 34 officers patrolling, and that’s not enough,” said Waring. “The signs are fine, but if people don’t believe signs will lead to any kind of sanctions, then for those who don’t care, they’ll keep doing what they want to do.”

A city council sub-committee is expected to vote on the speed limit changes on Wednesday. If approved, it will go to a vote of the full city council.

