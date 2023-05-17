Arrest of wrong-way driver on Loop 202 in Mesa led to another arrest

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Mesa arrested a man after he led them on a chase that ended with the use of a grappler on Loop 202 early Wednesday morning.

The chase started after a traffic stop in Mesa near Main Street and Stapley Drive around 2 a.m. Officers stopped the vehicle and verified that the driver had a felony warrant for his arrest, but the driver sped off before he could be taken into custody. The officers didn’t chase the vehicle, but Mesa Police’s helicopter found the vehicle on Center Street and McKellips Road, where it fled onto the Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community.

Soon after, the vehicle drove back to Mesa on Loop 202, where Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers followed. The driver got off the highway but when he saw a law enforcement SUV parked next to the off-ramp, he made a U-turn back onto the ramp and started driving the wrong way, hitting a DPS vehicle trying to prevent his reentry onto the highway.

Then, the driver turned around after the ramp and started driving in the proper direction. DPS chased the driver once again and deployed the grappler. The driver was safely brought to a stop near Mckellips Road, arrested, and booked on several felony charges. DPS said the driver’s arrest lead to another arrest made by Mesa police.

