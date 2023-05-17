110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arrest of wrong-way driver on Loop 202 in Mesa led to another arrest

A chase started after Mesa Police conducted a traffic stop.
A driver led law enforcement on a chase that ended with the use of a grappler and led to...
A driver led law enforcement on a chase that ended with the use of a grappler and led to another arrest.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By Kit Silavong
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Mesa arrested a man after he led them on a chase that ended with the use of a grappler on Loop 202 early Wednesday morning.

The chase started after a traffic stop in Mesa near Main Street and Stapley Drive around 2 a.m. Officers stopped the vehicle and verified that the driver had a felony warrant for his arrest, but the driver sped off before he could be taken into custody. The officers didn’t chase the vehicle, but Mesa Police’s helicopter found the vehicle on Center Street and McKellips Road, where it fled onto the Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community.

Soon after, the vehicle drove back to Mesa on Loop 202, where Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers followed. The driver got off the highway but when he saw a law enforcement SUV parked next to the off-ramp, he made a U-turn back onto the ramp and started driving the wrong way, hitting a DPS vehicle trying to prevent his reentry onto the highway.

Then, the driver turned around after the ramp and started driving in the proper direction. DPS chased the driver once again and deployed the grappler. The driver was safely brought to a stop near Mckellips Road, arrested, and booked on several felony charges. DPS said the driver’s arrest lead to another arrest made by Mesa police.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

Mother & boyfriend arrested for infant's death in Glendale
Ali Osman's family is waiting for answers after he was killed by Phoenix police for throwing...
County attorney to announce charging decision in Phoenix police shooting of Ali Osman
File -- The Coyotes submitted a bid to buy a tract of land in Tempe and the Tempe City Council...
Arizona Coyotes to play at Mullett Arena next season after Tempe referendum fails
Johnny Brazell II and Leilah Lopez, both 20, have been arrested in connection with the murder...
Glendale mother, boyfriend arrested in murder of 2-year-old boy