Another hot day ahead for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -We’ll start off partly cloudy and warm this morning with temperatures in the 80s. The Valley should warm to about 100 degrees this afternoon, which is about five degrees above normal for this time of year, but five degrees cooler than Tuesday’s high.

Tuesday brought gusty outflows, blowing dust and a bit of rain to a handful of Valley communities. The best chance for storms today is in the high country. Our Valley storm chances ramp up a bit tomorrow and Friday.

The weekend looks dry but hot with highs near 100 degrees. Morning temperatures will continue to be mild in the 70s.

