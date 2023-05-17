110 ° Day Contest
1 dead, 2 injured after stabbing in north Phoenix

Police are still working to find out what led up to the stabbing near 19th Avenue and Greenway Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead, and two others were injured after they were reportedly stabbed in north Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a stabbing at a home near 19th Avenue and Greenway Road, just east of I-17. Officers arrived and found three people injured. Police say a man died at the scene. A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the Phoenix Fire Department treated another man. Police say two kids were inside the house but weren’t hurt.

An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the stabbing. The victim hasn’t been identified.

