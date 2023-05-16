Wet winter the cause of grasshoppers invading the Phoenix-area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Most of the time, rain is a good thing in Arizona. But this year, It’s presenting a new challenge. Parts of the Valley are getting inundated with a grasshopper invasion! If you want to get rid of them, it won’t be as hard as you think.

Valley residents may have had a run-in with an unwanted friend or a few hundred. This year, we’re seeing tons of grasshoppers but why? “It is not typical for us, and probably we haven’t seen numbers like this in six or eight years,” said Mike Boyle, an insect control expert with Burns Pest.

Grasshoppers are jumping into Phoenix by the millions this spring. “Our heat mapping is showing us up about 30% in grasshopper calls from last month and about 50% over the past year, so it’s a significant increase,” Boyle said.

The cause is a wet winter. According to the National Weather Service, we have had the most rain on record this year since 2009. “The grasshoppers we have here typically in Arizona is the pallid-winged grasshopper, and they feed and eat on grasses, weeds, things like that. We had a ton of rain this spring, and we had a ton of rain in the winter. That means more weeds and a lot more grasses. More eggs, more grasshoppers,” Boyle said.

As a result, the grasshoppers are just one of many pest issues Boyle anticipates this year. “Stinging insects are on the rise, bees and wasps. We anticipate this to be a horrible mosquito year,” he said.

The grasshoppers are now a main discussion point among local Facebook groups like Go Gilbert. “They are everywhere. They navigate celestially, so they come into the cities at night. So we get calls in the morning of people freaking out that they have thousands of grasshoppers in their backyard or on their card,” he said.

If you want them gone, Boyle says there’s an easy fix. “We can take care of these but honestly, if your yard is neat and trimmed and mowed, the grasshoppers are gonna move along. What really causes the problem is the overgrowth of the weeds everybody has had. If you look at desert landscaping a lot of people that don’t maintain their lawns, that’s bringing in the grasshoppers,” he said.

The good news is that the grasshoppers aren’t dangerous and won’t cause any damage. They only live about five days and don’t last well in the heat.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.