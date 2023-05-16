Tiger cub seized in Phoenix finds new home in Minnesota

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) — A tiger cub seized in an undercover sting earlier this year in Phoenix is living large in its new home.

In January, Phoenix police arrested a man they say tried to sell a tiger cub to undercover officers. Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, had allegedly listed the cub for sale online and made the deal to sell it for $20,000, down from the initial asking price of $25,000. Police later served a warrant at Castro-Alcaraz’s home near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road, seizing the tiger cub, an American alligator and a dozen snapping turtles. He was indicted by a grand jury in late February.

Now the five-month-old cub named Ivey is at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minn., an accredited sanctuary often takes big cats from high-profile cases. In fact, four cats there were previously seized from the “Tiger King Park” made famous by the Netflix series.

Authorities say Ivey will live in luxury in a free-roaming habitat with a heated indoor bedroom, tubs to swim in and caves to explore. In all, the non-profit sanctuary has 130 rescued cats.

