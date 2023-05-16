110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Tiger cub seized in Phoenix finds new home in Minnesota

Five-month-old Ivey will live in luxury in a free-roaming habitat with a heated indoor bedroom.
By CNN and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) A tiger cub seized in an undercover sting earlier this year in Phoenix is living large in its new home.

In January, Phoenix police arrested a man they say tried to sell a tiger cub to undercover officers. Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, had allegedly listed the cub for sale online and made the deal to sell it for $20,000, down from the initial asking price of $25,000. Police later served a warrant at Castro-Alcaraz’s home near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road, seizing the tiger cub, an American alligator and a dozen snapping turtles. He was indicted by a grand jury in late February.

Now the five-month-old cub named Ivey is at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minn., an accredited sanctuary often takes big cats from high-profile cases. In fact, four cats there were previously seized from the “Tiger King Park” made famous by the Netflix series.

Authorities say Ivey will live in luxury in a free-roaming habitat with a heated indoor bedroom, tubs to swim in and caves to explore. In all, the non-profit sanctuary has 130 rescued cats.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Driver arrested after wrong-way crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced

Latest News

Tiger cub seized in Phoenix finds new home in MN
Arizona Game and Fish is looking to rehome a record number of tortoises this year.
Arizona Game & Fish seeks homes for tortoises; here’s how you can adopt one for free
File Photo -- Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks on steps being taken to combat...
Arizona targets phony group homes, accused of defrauding millions from Medicaid system
Post Malone's new tour comes to Hartford in July.
Post Malone bringing “If y’all weren’t here, I’d be crying” tour to Phoenix