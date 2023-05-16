Teen arrested, another hospitalized after shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenage boy is in the hospital after being shot in west Phoenix late Monday night.

Phoenix police say it happened near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street around 10 p.m. Paramedics arrived to take the boy to the hospital with serious, but stable injuries. Moments later, a second teen was arrested and booked for weapons-related charges stemming from the shooting investigation. Detao’s surrounding what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.