Teen arrested, another hospitalized after shooting in west Phoenix

A crime scene van was spotted on scene.
A crime scene van was spotted on scene.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:39 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenage boy is in the hospital after being shot in west Phoenix late Monday night.

Phoenix police say it happened near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street around 10 p.m. Paramedics arrived to take the boy to the hospital with serious, but stable injuries. Moments later, a second teen was arrested and booked for weapons-related charges stemming from the shooting investigation. Detao’s surrounding what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

