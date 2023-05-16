110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Teacher suspended after student dresses as KKK leader for class assignment

It comes after a student was videotaped in a Ku Klux Klan costume on a school bus.
By Phil Pendleton and Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A middle school teacher in southern Kentucky has been suspended while a controversial assignment is being investigated.

It comes after a video came to light of a student dressed in a Ku Klux Klan costume on a school bus.

Pulaski County Superintendent Patrick Richardson said the video stemmed from an assignment with middle school students dressing up as historical figures.

One student wanted to dress up Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate army general and the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. The student was reportedly given permission by the teacher to dress as Forrest.

Whit Whitaker with the Lexington Fayette NAACP said this is the kind of thing that’s happening far too often all across the U.S.

“This is nothing new. This is stuff the country endorses. It has happened in Pittsburgh schools, happened in California, happened in Texas,” said Whitaker.

Richardson said he is disappointed and embarrassed by the incident. He said he hopes the school and community realize that this does not represent the character of students and staff at the middle school or the district as a whole.

A video seen circulating on social media wrongly identifies the teacher at the center of this controversy, according to Richardson. He said the teacher wrongly identified is completely innocent in the matter and needs to be treated as much.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Driver arrested after wrong-way crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix
She won $842,984.
Slot machine player wins $843K jackpot at casino near Glendale

Latest News

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
ChatGPT’s chief testifies before Congress as concerns grow about artificial intelligence risks
Republican Abraham Hamadeh speaks with Arizona's Family political reporter Dennis Welch...
Unsuccessful Republican candidate in Arizona attorney general race pushes for new trial
Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight in Semmes
Police: Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight
President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden and congressional leaders to meet in debt ceiling showdown as McCarthy pushes for faster deal
In this image taken through an office window, a law enforcement officer surveys the office of...
GRAPHIC: Man who attacked congressional staffers has violent history, authorities say