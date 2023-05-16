110 ° Day Contest
Suspects arrested in Yuma house party shooting that left 2 men dead, 5 hurt

Police have identified Jose Lopez (left) and Aden John Arviso as the primary suspects in the investigation.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YUMA, AZ (AP) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a party in southwestern Arizona last weekend that left two men dead and five other people wounded, Yuma police said Tuesday.

They said detectives served a search warrant at a home Monday and arrested 18-year-old Jose Lopez on suspicion of first-degree murder and disorderly conduct with a weapon while 19-year-old Aden Arviso was taken into custody on suspicion of false reporting and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

It was unclear Tuesday if either suspect had a lawyer yet who could speak on their behalf.

Police said there was a party at a private residence Saturday when the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. and more than 30 rounds were fired.

Investigators still are trying to determine a motive, but said it doesn’t appear to be a random act and that the people at the party knew each other.

Yuma police spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin said officers found seven people with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

Two men — ages 19 and 20 — were pronounced dead at Yuma hospitals and a 16-year-old boy was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital with serious injuries, according to Franklin.

She said two boys ages 15 and 16 and two men ages 18 and 19 were treated at Yuma Regional Medical Center for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Several weapons were recovered from the shooting scene and were going through forensic testing, police said.

