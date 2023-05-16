110 ° Day Contest
Storms possible today in metro Phoenix

By April Warnecke
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for a warm morning with Valley temperature in the 70s and 80s under partly sunny skies. We’ll be mostly sunny by the afternoon, with a high of 101 degrees. There’s a chance of thunderstorms in the Valley this afternoon and evening. Our biggest threats our strong, outflow winds, blowing dust and lightning. Rain is also possible.

In the mountains, thunderstorms are likely today, with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

High pressure situated over the Four Corners will keep temperatures above average the rest of this week and into the weekend. It also helps bring in moisture to Arizona, which will keep daily thunderstorm chances in the forecast as well, all the way through the weekend.

