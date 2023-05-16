110 ° Day Contest
Post Malone bringing “If y’all weren’t here, I’d be crying” tour to Phoenix

By Aaron Schmidt
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Post Malone will be in Phoenix to perform his “If y’all weren’t here, I’d be crying” tour at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on August 12.

The tour marks the return to North America for Malone, as he announced his tour following his successful “Twelve Carat Tour,” which spanned across the U.S., Canada and Europe over the past year. The 2023 North America run will give fans an exhilarating performance with songs from his upcoming album “Austin,” which will be released on July 28, along with fan favorites in a reimagined show. Malone is also dropping a single, titled “Mourning,” this Friday via Mercury Records/Republic Records.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all,” Malone said. “Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours.”

An 8x GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon from Dallas, TX, Malone has released numerous hits, achieving back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and smashing one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits.

The 24-date run will kick off on July 8 and make stops in in Detroit, Toronto, Charlotte, Tampa, Atlanta, and Dallas before wrapping up in San Bernardino on August 19. Tickets will be released on Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time and can be claimed on livenation.com

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

