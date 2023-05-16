Police situation shuts down US 60 in both directions near Loop 101

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A police situation has shut down a busy East Valley freeway in the middle of rush hour traffic on Monday evening. Arizona Department of Transporation officials say eastbound and westbound lanes of the US 60 are closed due to the situation. The southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound US 60 is also shut down.

Traffic is being re-routed onto the Loop 101 southbound. The investigation is ongoing.

L-101 SB (Price) ramp to US 60 EB: The ramp is temporarily closed due to a law-enforcement situation. pic.twitter.com/ZArZTjKUqk — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 16, 2023

